Trump order seeks to ban transgender women and girls from female sports

But the Biden administration's 2024 interpretation of Title IX that it protects transgender people from discrimination on the basis of sex was blocked by a federal judge in Kentucky in January.

TARGETING TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

Wednesday's directive follows a series of other Trump executive orders restricting transgender rights, including one attempting to halt all federal support for healthcare that aids in gender transition for people under 19 and another that bans transgender people from serving in the military . Those orders encountered immediate legal challenges.

On his first day in office on January 20, Trump signed an order demanding government employees refer only to "sex" and not "gender," and declaring sex to be an "immutable biological reality" that precludes any change in gender identity.

Trump's order goes beyond high school and college sports, calling for the U.S. government to deny visas for transgender females seeking to compete in the United States.

It will also instruct the State Department to pressure the International Olympic Committee to change its policy, which allows trans athletes to compete under general guidance preventing any athlete from gaining an unfair advantage.

A White House official said the United States will use "all of our authority and our ability" to enforce the order in Olympic events on U.S. soil. The 2028 Summer Olympics are due to be held in Los Angeles.

Chris Erchull, a senior staff attorney at the pro-LGBTQ legal group GLAD Law, said the various interscholastic athletics associations and coaches have successfully maintained fairness in sports for years, and banning trans athletes does nothing to ensure fairness or safety.

"We're talking about a minuscule number of students. What's more, we're talking about students who aren't posing any threat to other girls in school sports, and yet there is this enormous effort to take away their rights," Erchull said. "It's, it's an absurd way to approach those goals."

Human rights organization Amnesty International called the ban an attempt to "stigmatize and discriminate against LGBTQ+ people."

But the order was cheered by Republicans in Congress including U.S. Representative Tim Walberg, who criticized the Biden administration for trying to "unravel decades of progress made by women to appease the most radical fringes of its own base."