Trump pardons Giuliani and allies over 2020 election overturn attempt

Donald Trump has granted a pardon to his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, along with others who were accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The president's former chief of staff Mark Meadows was also pardoned, alongside conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman, a Justice Department official revealed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ed Martin, the government's pardon attorney, posted a signed proclamation of the "full, complete, and unconditional" pardon on social media.

The pardon explicitly does not extend to Mr Trump, according to the proclamation.

Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, and none of those pardoned were charged in federal cases.

But pardons can be pre-emptive, taking effect before legal proceedings have started.

Mr Trump has long disputed the results of the 2020 presidential race, which saw Joe Biden elected president.

But the move underscores President Donald Trump's continued efforts to promote the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from him even though courts around the country and U.S. officials found no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome.

Mr Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, was prominent among those resisting the result, making multiple false fraud allegations in a bid to overturn the outcome.

