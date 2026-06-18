Trump, Pezeshkian sign US-Iran MoU to end war - VIDEO

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US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the war between the two countries.

“President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France,” the White House said in an X post, which also included a video showing Trump signing the document, News.Az reports.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JQ6qlbvFAF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2026

Iranian state media also confirmed the signing of the MoU between Iran and the United States.

“Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, and Donald Trump, the President of the US, digitally and remotely signed the text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in the early hours of Thursday, June 18, 2026,” IRNA reported.

Source: IRNA

Negotiating teams are expected to meet in Geneva on Friday to further advance the agreement.

News.Az