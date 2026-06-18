Yandex metrika counter

Trump, Pezeshkian sign US-Iran MoU to end war - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Trump, Pezeshkian sign US-Iran MoU to end war - VIDEO
Source: X social media platform

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the war between the two countries.

“President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France,” the White House said in an X post, which also included a video showing Trump signing the document, News.Az reports.

Iranian state media also confirmed the signing of the MoU between Iran and the United States.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

“Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, and Donald Trump, the President of the US, digitally and remotely signed the text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in the early hours of Thursday, June 18, 2026,” IRNA reported.

News about - Trump, Pezeshkian sign US-Iran MoU to end war - VIDEO

Source: IRNA

Negotiating teams are expected to meet in Geneva on Friday to further advance the agreement.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      