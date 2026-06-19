Israel’s Ben-Gvir says all of Lebanon must burn after IDF losses

Israel’s Ben-Gvir says all of Lebanon must burn after IDF losses

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Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for Lebanon to “burn” following the announcement that four Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting in southern Lebanon.

“With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn,” Ben-Gvir said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration. I told the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu], even in our private meetings: For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep,” he emphasized.

"Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don’t win with measured responses and restraint—you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror," Ben-Gvir warned.

A tank battalion commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and three other soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon overnight, the military announced on Friday.

The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita.

The names of the other soldiers are expected to be published later.

News.Az