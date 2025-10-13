Trump: "Phase Two" of Gaza peace talks has begun

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a bilateral meeting in Egypt, President Trump stated that the second phase of peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel had already begun.

He also said that now that living hostages had been freed from Gaza, the search for the bodies of victims would be continuing, News.Az reports citing NBC news.

President Trump has arrived in Egypt after a lengthy and triumphal address to Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

News.Az