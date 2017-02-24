Trump pleased with Dunford-Gerasimov meeting in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

United States President Donald Trump is “pleased” with the results of first talks between officials of the new administration in Washington and Russia, White Ho

Spicer added that the discussions that took place recently were “productive.”

The spokesperson was referring to the meeting of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Germany as well as the meeting of Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov in Azerbaijan.

Spicer also said he has no new updates on a potential meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two men agreed that they should meet in person when they spoke on the phone, but set no time frame for when the meeting should take place.



Note that on February 16, Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation General Valery Gerasimov, the army and chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces Committee, General Joseph Dunford met in Baku, Azerbaijan.

News.Az

