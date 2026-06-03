Supreme Court slashes Black-held Democratic seat in Alabama

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The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a huge victory to Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections, issuing an unsigned emergency order on Tuesday that permits Alabama to use a newly redrawn congressional map. The decision will likely eliminate one of the state's two House districts currently represented by a Black Democrat, shifting the state's political balance back to a projected six Republicans and one Democrat next year.

The high court’s conservative majority intervened despite the fact that Alabama has already conducted its congressional primaries. The majority justified its decision by relying on the Purcell principle—a legal doctrine that usually blocks federal courts from changing voting rules close to an election. The court ruled that a lower district court had improperly interfered with Alabama's own legislative maps, asserting that while federal courts must not mandate last-minute election changes, individual states retain the right to alter their own maps if they deem it in their best interest, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The decision triggered an incredibly fierce dissent from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was joined by the court's other two liberals. Sotomayor accused the majority of fueling systemic discrimination and compounding the exact electoral confusion it claims to prevent. "Now the court is squarely faced with a record of the turmoil it has caused and the harm it has wrought," Sotomayor wrote. "Yet just as Alabama doubled down on racial discrimination, the court today doubles down on chaos."

The legal battle stems from a sweeping Supreme Court ruling on April 29 that gutted a core pillar of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965. The 6-3 conservative majority established a much higher legal hurdle for discrimination claims, requiring voting rights groups to prove a "strong inference" of intentional racial bias before a map can be overturned. Southern states instantly responded; Tennessee and Florida quickly enacted heavily skewed maps, while Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill authorizing special August elections to implement their new boundaries.

The ruling marks an aggressive reversal of the state's recent electoral history. In 2023, the Supreme Court actually forced Alabama to create a second Black-majority district, a change that successfully enabled voters to elect Democratic Reps. Shomari Figures and Terri Sewell to Congress in 2024. Following the Supreme Court's April pivot, Alabama rushed to resurrect its preferred map, which a special three-judge panel—including two Trump appointees—unanimously struck down just last week, calling it "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." By overriding that panel, the Supreme Court signal-boosted a broader, mid-decade redistricting push aggressively backed by President Donald Trump to preserve a Republican House majority this November.

News.Az