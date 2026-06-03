A’ja Wilson powers Aces to victory over Sparks

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A’ja Wilson delivered a dominant performance with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 79-69 on Tuesday night, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Jackie Young contributed 16 points and nine assists, while Chelsea Gray recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists for Las Vegas, which improved its record to 6-3.

Wilson also reached a significant career milestone, moving into eighth place on the WNBA’s all-time blocks list after surpassing Tammy Sutton-Brown with 555 career blocks.

For Los Angeles (4-5), Rae Burrell produced a career-best outing with 22 points, while Nneka Ogwumike finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Burrell was particularly effective through the first three quarters, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and scoring 17 points. During that span, the rest of the Sparks roster combined to shoot just 8-of-38 and scored 34 points.

Ogwumike also achieved a notable milestone, taking sole possession of fifth place on the WNBA’s all-time rebounding list. She passed Tamika Catchings and now has 3,315 career rebounds.

The Aces took control of the game in the third quarter, using an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 57-42. Young capped the period by converting a floater in the lane with 5.6 seconds remaining, giving Las Vegas a 13-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Sparks mounted a late challenge when Burrell completed a three-point play with 2:48 left in regulation, cutting the deficit to 71-64. However, neither team scored again until the 1:40 mark, when Wilson answered with a three-point play of her own to restore a 10-point cushion and help seal the victory.

Los Angeles played without Kelsey Plum, who missed her third consecutive game because of an ankle injury.

Dearica Hamby struggled offensively, going 0-for-7 from the field. It marked her first game without a made field goal since July 9, 2023.

Up next, the Aces will return home to host Golden State on Saturday, while the Sparks will continue their three-game homestand on Friday against Dallas.

News.Az