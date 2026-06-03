DeepSeek targeting $7.4B in massive maiden funding round

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Chinese artificial intelligence sensation DeepSeek is on the verge of closing a colossal 50 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) maiden funding round, according to insider sources. The massive cash injection is expected to rocket the startup's post-investment valuation to between $52 billion and $59 billion (350 billion to 400 billion yuan).

DeepSeek achieved global stardom early last year when the release of its V3 and R1 models stunned Silicon Valley, proving that Chinese engineering could match or exceed American AI capabilities at a fraction of the traditional computing cost, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The upcoming investment round features an ultra-exclusive lineup of fewer than 10 powerhouse investors, highlighting Beijing's aggressive push toward comprehensive AI self-sufficiency.

The Heavy Hitters Anchoring the Round:

Liang Wenfeng (Founder): Personally anchoring the round with a staggering 20 billion yuan commitment of his own capital.

Tencent Holdings: The tech and gaming conglomerate is positioning itself as the largest external investor with a planned 10 billion yuan stake.

CATL: The world’s dominant electric vehicle battery king is diversifying heavily into AI, looking to inject 5 billion yuan into the startup.

Other elite backers currently in final-stage talks include e-commerce titan JD.com, gaming heavyweight NetEase, China's national artificial intelligence fund, IDG Capital, and Monolith Capital.

The heavy alignment between these specific companies reveals a highly strategic roadmap. As AI workloads demand unprecedented amounts of electrical infrastructure, CATL's entry signals a direct bridge between DeepSeek's software and the hardware needed to power next-generation AI data centers. Meanwhile, the alliance gives Tencent crucial ammunition to battle its primary cloud and AI rivals, Alibaba and ByteDance.

While sources caution that the final financial metrics could still fluctuate before the ink dries over the next couple of weeks, DeepSeek has remained completely silent regarding any long-term plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

News.Az