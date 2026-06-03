Gaza volunteer doctor wins Democratic primary in New Jersey

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Adam Hamawy, a surgeon who volunteered in Gaza, has secured the Democratic nomination for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District after winning the party’s primary election, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hamawy gained attention for his humanitarian work at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, during 2024. According to supporters, he remained alongside his colleagues and patients after Israeli forces ordered evacuations from the hospital, choosing not to leave during the conflict.

Following his victory, the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project and Justice Democrats praised his campaign, saying voters were motivated by his firsthand experience in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the organizations said Hamawy’s candidacy resonated with voters because of his direct involvement in treating Palestinian patients during the war. They argued that his experience provided him with a unique perspective on conditions in Gaza after working to save civilians, including children, under difficult circumstances.

Justice Democrats, a political advocacy group that provided financial support to Hamawy’s campaign, also celebrated the result on social media. In a post on X made jointly with IMEU, the organization claimed that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) had unsuccessfully attempted to influence the race through its campaigning against Hamawy.

The victory marks a significant political milestone for Hamawy as he prepares to represent the Democratic Party in the general election for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

News.Az