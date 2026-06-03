US denies IRGC claims of strikes on Fifth Fleet HQ, regional airbase

US denies IRGC claims of strikes on Fifth Fleet HQ, regional airbase

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected reports by the IRGC that the paramilitary group had struck the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a regional US airbase, stating that the Iranian missiles and drones had failed to reach their targets, News.Az reports.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said that the IRGC’s claims were false.

“All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” it said.

News.Az