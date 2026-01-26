Trump praises return of final captive remains from Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the return of the remains of the last Israeli hostage from the besieged Gaza Strip, commending his officials for their role in facilitating the release.

"Just recovered the last hostage body in Gaza. Thus, got back all 20 of the living hostages, and all of the dead! Amazing job! Most thought of it as an impossible thing to do. Congratulations to my great team of champions!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli military announced earlier Monday that it had located and recovered the body of its last captive in the Gaza Strip. A military statement said that the body of Sgt. 1st Class Ran Gvili was identified and would be returned for burial.

“With this, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip,” it added.

The announcement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after the return of Gvili’s body.

News.Az