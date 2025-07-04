Trump proposes UFC Fight on White House lawn as part of America 250 celebrations

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled an unconventional plan to mark America’s 250th anniversary: a UFC championship fight on the grounds of the White House.

Trump announced that the year-long celebration of the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence will include “incredible events,” with a White House-hosted UFC fight among the highlights, News.Az reports, citing The New Daily .

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House,” Trump told the crowd, referring to his close friend and UFC president Dana White.

According to Trump, the bout would host 20,000 to 25,000 attendees, though he emphasized that White would handle the event logistics. “We have a lot of land there... Dana is going to do it,” he said.

Presidential Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to reporters that Trump is “dead serious” about the plan. A UFC spokesperson also told CBS News that the league is engaged in early planning for the event, though no date has been announced.

Trump, a longtime MMA enthusiast, has attended multiple UFC fights in recent months. His appearance in Iowa came during a victory lap after Congress passed his sweeping tax package, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill”, on Thursday.

The bill, approved by a narrow 218–214 vote, makes Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, expands breaks for families and businesses, and introduces new exemptions for seniors, tipped workers, and overtime pay. However, it also slashes Medicaid, food assistance, and green energy incentives, prompting backlash from Democrats.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

With the bill headed to Trump’s desk for signature on Independence Day, the administration is gearing up for a 12-month celebration capped by what may become the most talked-about event in presidential history: a UFC showdown at the White House.

News.Az