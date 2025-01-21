Trump pulls US out of Paris climate agreement, joining Iran, Libya, and Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

On his first day in office, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from the Paris climate change agreement, joining Iran, Libya, and Yemen in this decision, News.az reports citing foreign media .

After Trump first withdrew the US from the agreement during his first term, in 2019, then-President Joe Biden quickly reentered the accord in 2021, on his first day in office. It falls in line with other Trump decisions scorning international accords, such as Monday's order to withdraw from the UN’s World Health Organization and pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.In his decision, Trump cited his aim to increase domestic fossil fuel production – a move scientists warn will dangerously heat up the Earth even more, making large parts of the planet unlivable and causing more climate-triggered disasters such as the continuing Los Angeles wildfires.Until yesterday, Iran, Libya, and Yemen were the only countries not part of the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the most severe impacts of climate change. Now, the US has joined them."I'm immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off," Trump said. "The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity."Notably, China expressed "concern" over Trump's decision.Under the previous Biden administration, which concluded on Monday, Washington and Beijing held several rounds of bilateral talks at the level of special climate envoys to align with the UN goals on carbon emissions.The withdrawal aligns with Trump's broader energy and climate policies, which have prioritized fossil fuel development.Trump has previously described the threat of climate change as a Chinese “hoax.”

News.Az