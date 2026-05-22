Ukraine steps up strikes on Russian oil refineries amid ongoing war

The report states that Ukrainian missile and drone strikes have targeted a large portion of Russia’s major oil-processing facilities in an effort to weaken the Kremlin’s military and economic capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

According to the findings, Ukraine has struck at least 24 of Russia’s 33 major oil refineries capable of processing more than one million tons of oil annually, including nearly all major facilities in the European part of Russia.

The latest attacks include strikes on Rosneft’s Syzran Oil Refinery and another major refinery near Kstovo in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, with Ukrainian officials saying the operations are aimed at reducing Russia’s ability to sustain the war.

Attacks on Russian refineries have increased significantly since 2023, both in scale and frequency, with 32 strikes already recorded in the first five months of 2026.

One of the most significant recent operations took place on May 17, when Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Moscow Oil Refinery, temporarily disrupting processing operations at the facility.