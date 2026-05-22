Why are most Americans opposing the Iran conflict despite White House optimism?

Why are most Americans opposing the Iran conflict despite White House optimism?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iran conflict is unpopular with most Americans, as recent surveys show widespread opposition across the country.

A recent New York Times/Siena Poll found that 64 percent of voters believe going to war with Iran was the wrong decision, mirroring other similar polls, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Kuwait courts IRGC-linked suspects for illegal entry

US releases 20 Iranian sailors off Singapore

Iran supreme leader orders uranium stockpile to remain in country as nuclear talks stall

Germany foils Iranian plot against prominent Jewish leaders

Rosa King, 45, an office worker outside Washington D.C., told Xinhua she is "disappointed" by a president who, she believes, is "controlled" by Israel.

Brad Garcia, 34, a car salesman near Washington D.C., told Xinhua he believes Israel has too much influence on the United States.

Moreover, sizable shares of younger Republicans and independents who lean Republican are increasingly skeptical of the war's execution and its long-term financial toll, according to polls.

"Trump thought Iran would be a quick and easy victory, and he could negotiate with new leaders there. None of that turned out to be true," Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua.

The public backlash stems from a lack of clear strategic objectives and severe economic fallout. The disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a 50 percent surge in domestic gas prices, driving U.S. President Donald Trump's overall job approval to record lows.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday claimed the conflict in Iran was nearing its end. "We're in final stages of Iran," he told reporters while boarding Air Force One.

"We'll see what happens," he said. "We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen."

News.Az