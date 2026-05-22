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Some 89,000 unionised Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS), opens new tab workers in South Korea will begin voting ​on Friday on a pay deal that has been ‌hailed as a win for the company as well as its memory chip workers.

Voting, which is being conducted electronically, will begin at 2:12 p.m. ​after a brief delay due to a server overload, ​the union said. The vote is due to ⁠run until 10:00 a.m. on May 27, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The union's leader has ​said he expects the agreement to be ratified.

Approval requires a ​simple majority to vote in favour and a majority of all unionised members to take part. Otherwise negotiations must restart from scratch.

The 11th-hour government-mediated ​deal reached on Wednesday averted a threatened 18-day strike ​that risked inflicting significant pain on South Korea's economy and denting global ‌chip ⁠supply.

It resulted in an 8.5% surge in Samsung's share price on Thursday to a record high. The stock briefly hit a fresh record on Friday before giving up some ground to ​be last ​trading down 2.3%.

Under ⁠the deal, all Samsung chip workers will receive 50% of their annual salary as a ​regular bonus in cash, according to the union. ​On ⁠top of that, Samsung will set aside 10.5% of the chip division's operating profit for special bonuses which will take the ⁠form ​of stock.

Some of its memory chip ​workers are set to receive total bonuses of about $416,000 this year.

News.Az