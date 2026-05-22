Trump announces deployment of additional US troops to Poland

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US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, citing his relationship with newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions over the future of the US military presence in Europe and NATO’s role in regional defence News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed Nawrocki’s election victory and highlighted his support for the Polish leader during the campaign.

The move was announced just two days after US Vice President JD Vance said a planned troop deployment to Poland had been delayed.

The United States has been reviewing its military presence across Europe as Washington continues to press NATO allies to take greater responsibility for European security and defence spending.

Trump previously hosted Nawrocki at the White House and publicly endorsed him ahead of the Polish presidential election, in which he defeated the candidate backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European centrist camp.

News.Az