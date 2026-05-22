SpaceX scrubs Starship flight test due to technical issue

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U.S. private space company SpaceX on Thursday scrubbed the 12th flight test of its giant Starship rocket due to a technical issue.

The launch, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central Time (2330 GMT) from the company's Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas, was halted at T-minus 40 seconds. SpaceX later announced that Thursday's launch attempt had been scrubbed, Ne*ws.az reports.

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SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on X that the launch was called off because a hydraulic pin used to secure the launch tower arm failed to retract as planned.

He said another launch attempt could take place at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday if the issue is resolved overnight.

The mission is set to mark the debut flight of the next-generation Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster, powered by an upgraded version of the Raptor engine and launched from a newly designed pad at Starbase.

According to SpaceX, the primary objective of the flight test is to evaluate the performance of these upgraded systems in a real flight environment for the first time.

News.Az