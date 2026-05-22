FIFA announces draws of U-17 World Cups

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FIFA announced the draws of the 2026 U-17 World Cup and the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup at the headquarters here on Thursday.

A total of 48 teams will compete in the U-17 World Cup in Qatar from November 19 to December 13. The tournament will be staged at the Aspire Zone complex in Doha until the final, which will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

The teams are drawn into 12 groups, with the top two teams in each group, along with the eight best third-placed sides, advancing to the Round of 32.

China has been drawn into Group H of the tournament alongside Spain, Fiji and Morocco.

In the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup, China is in Group E alongside the United States, Samoa, and an African representative.

Four more teams will qualify from Africa to complete the 24-team tournament later this month.

Morocco was confirmed as the host of the U-17 Women's World Cup, which will take place from October 17 to November 7.

News.Az