Trump raises possibility of delaying U.S. election in November

U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility on Thursday of delaying the country's presidential election in November, alleging that "universal mail-in voting" will make the 2020 election "the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history."

"It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," he continued. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

The tweet, released on the same day when the Commerce Department reported a 32.9-percent collapse of the U.S. economy in the second quarter, has been immediately questioned.

U.S. Senator Tom Udall tweeted that "There is no way @POTUS can delay the election. We shouldn't let him distract us from his #COVID19 incompetence."

