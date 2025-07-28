Trump reiterates sanctions on Russia coming unless deal gets done soon

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Russia will be hit with sanctions unless a deal on Ukraine gets done soon, a move he says he wants to avoid, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We are going to do secondary sanctions unless we make a deal. We might make a deal, I do not know," Trump told reporters following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, adding he was unsure how it will all end.

The US leader stated his intention to announce a shortened 10-12 day deadline for Russia and the US to reach a Ukraine agreement "tonight or tomorrow."

"I do not want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people, they are great people," he added, referring to potential restrictions against Moscow.

Trump explained that in the absence of agreements on Ukraine, sanctions and "secondary duties" may be imposed against Russia.

He reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered him help in resolving the situation with Iran, an offer he refused, believing Putin’s energy would be better used in a different conflict.

"I said ‘No,’ I don't need your help with Iran. I need your help with Russia. And so that's the one deal that continues to linger," Trump said.

News.Az