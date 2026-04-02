Damage reported near Abu Dhabi's KEZAD after missile interception
- 02 Apr 2026 09:45
- 02 Apr 2026 09:49
- 1053462
- Middle East
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Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following the successful interception of a missile by air defence systems, News.Az reports, citing the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The interception caused minor damage in the surrounding area, but no injuries were reported, the office said in a statement posted on X.
By Nijat Babayev