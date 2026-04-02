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Damage reported near Abu Dhabi's KEZAD after missile interception

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Damage reported near Abu Dhabi's KEZAD after missile interception
Source: Getty Images

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following the successful interception of a missile by air defence systems, News.Az reports, citing the Abu Dhabi Media Office

The interception caused minor damage in the surrounding area, but no injuries were reported, the office said in a statement posted on X.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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