Iran dismisses Trump claim it sought ceasefire as false and baseless

“Trump's claim that Iran has requested a ceasefire is false and baseless,” Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Trump made the latest claim in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, also conditioning any ceasefire on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabai, the deputy for communications and information at the Iranian President's Office, highlighted that Tehran's position regarding the end of the war has not changed.

“The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the patriotic defence of the country’s integrity against the aggression of evil forces and the conditions for ending the imposed war has not changed in any way, and no attention is paid to the delusions and lies of criminals,” he wrote on X.

“The Iranian nation, determined, steadfast, and united, is defending the integrity of its homeland,” he said.