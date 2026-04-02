Oil prices surge as Trump hints at continued strikes on Iran

Oil prices surge as Trump hints at continued strikes on Iran

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Oil prices surged on Thursday after Donald Trump indicated that the U.S. would continue strikes on Iran, including targeting energy and oil infrastructure in the coming weeks, without committing to a clear timeline for ending the conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Brent crude futures climbed $4.88, or 4.8%, to $106.04 per barrel by 0200 GMT.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.17, or 4.2%, reaching $104.29 per barrel.

The sharp gains followed earlier losses of more than $1 for both benchmarks ahead of Trump’s speech, after they had already closed lower in the previous session.

News.Az