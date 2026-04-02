Oil prices surge as Trump hints at continued strikes on Iran
Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices surged on Thursday after Donald Trump indicated that the U.S. would continue strikes on Iran, including targeting energy and oil infrastructure in the coming weeks, without committing to a clear timeline for ending the conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Brent crude futures climbed $4.88, or 4.8%, to $106.04 per barrel by 0200 GMT.
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Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.17, or 4.2%, reaching $104.29 per barrel.
The sharp gains followed earlier losses of more than $1 for both benchmarks ahead of Trump’s speech, after they had already closed lower in the previous session.
By Nijat Babayev