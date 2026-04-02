Iran commander claims US censoring casualty figures

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi claimed that CENTCOM “has heavily censored the reported number of American soldiers killed”, News.Az reported, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“We recommend that, within the next 24 hours, families of US military personnel who have been deployed to West Asia contact their children,” he said.

“We will see what happens,” Jahanshahi added, in an apparent reference to possible developments regarding the soldiers’ status.

His remarks came days after the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters claimed that more than 500 US troops were targeted in operations announced on Saturday alone, which it said inflicted “very heavy losses”.

The headquarters’ spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, said US forces had fled their regional bases due to “powerful assaults” and were hiding in two locations outside their conventional bases.

According to the statement, one location in Dubai housed more than 400 personnel, while the second contained over 100.

Press TV reported that both sites were targeted by precision missiles and drones launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force and Navy.