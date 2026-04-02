7.4 earthquake hits Indonesia, one dead - VIDEO

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A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s coast early Thursday, killing at least one person and triggering brief tsunami warnings across the region.

The quake hit in the Molucca Sea near Ternate at a depth of 35 kilometers, shaking homes and sending residents running into the streets in panic, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Authorities confirmed that a 70-year-old woman in North Sulawesi died after being crushed by falling debris. Another person was injured after jumping from a building during the tremors.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned that small tsunami waves could affect coastal areas across the Pacific, including Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan. However, the alert was lifted within two hours after no major waves were detected.

Residents described the earthquake as one of the strongest in years.

In Manado, buildings shook violently, furniture toppled, and power outages were reported in several areas. People rushed out of homes, markets, and schools as the ground trembled for several seconds.

In nearby Bitung, witnesses said panic spread quickly as shoppers and families fled to open spaces, fearing further aftershocks.

The epicenter was located between Manado and Ternate, affecting multiple parts of the region. Authorities reported damage to buildings, including a sports complex, while emergency teams began assessing the situation.

At least two aftershocks — measuring 5.5 and 5.2 — followed the initial quake, with warnings that more could occur.

Indonesia sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world. While earthquakes are common, residents said the intensity of this one stood out compared to recent years.

As rescue and assessment efforts continue, officials are urging people to remain alert for aftershocks and avoid damaged structures.

News.Az