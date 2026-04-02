Defense Ministry: April battles paved way for Azerbaijan victory

In a statement, the ministry said 10 years have passed since the clashes of April 1–2, 2016, when the Azerbaijani army launched what it described as a successful counteroffensive in response to provocations by Armenian armed units, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the statement, the operation demonstrated the determination and strength of the Azerbaijani army and marked the beginning of what it called a “Glorious Path to Victory.”

The ministry said the battles laid the foundation for the full liberation of territories that had been under occupation and are now remembered with pride and respect across the country.

The April battles continue to hold symbolic importance in Azerbaijan and are seen as a key moment that reshaped the course of the conflict and strengthened national resolve.