Trump reports mass election fraud in Pennsylvania

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that a mass election fraud had taken place in the swing state of Pennsylvania during the 2024 presidential election, News.Az reports citing CNN .

"A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!" the former US president wrote on his Truth Social account, without providing any further details.Battleground states, also known as swing states, include Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. They are critically important for the US presidential election, because the outcome of the vote there is unpredictable. At the same time, they have a large number of votes in the electoral college that can turn the tide of the election.The US presidential election is taking place on November 5, with voters also selecting a third of the Senate, the entire House of Representatives, and governors for 11 states and 2 territories.

