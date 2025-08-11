Trump says agreements on land swaps between Russia, Ukraine can be expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has said that he expects agreements on land swaps between Russia and Ukraine, News.az reports citing TASS.

"There'll be some land swapping going on. I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody," he said. "There'll be some swapping, there'll be some changes in land."

Touching on such allegedly potential swaps, he noted that this would be "for the good of Ukraine." "Good stuff, not bad stuff, also some bad stuff for both," he said, adding that he will "try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine."

Trump said on Friday that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.

