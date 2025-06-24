Trump says China can continue buying Iranian oil

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that China can continue to purchase oil from Iran, according to a post on his Truth Social platform, News.az reports citing Investing.

"China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also," Trump wrote in his social media statement.

The president’s comments come as part of ongoing discussions about international oil trade relationships. Trump indicated his openness to China maintaining its oil purchases from Iran while also expressing his desire for increased Chinese purchases of American oil.

News.Az