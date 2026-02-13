Trump says “progress has been made" with FBI involvement in Guthrie investigation

Trump said he understands that local law enforcement has jurisdiction but touted the FBI’s role, News.az reports, citing CNN.

“Well, they took it over originally, that was a local case originally,” Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House for North Carolina. “They didn’t want to let go of it, which is fine; it’s up to them. It’s really up to the community. But ultimately when the FBI got involved, I think, you know progress has been made.”

“Complicated,” Trump added of the situation.

Asked if he believes Mexican cartels or a foreign country is involved in Guthrie’s disappearance, the president said, “You can’t say that yet; it’s a little bit early, but it’s, uh, somebody either knew what they were doing very well or they were rank amateurs. Either way, it’s not a good situation.”

Earlier Friday on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Our hearts break every day that this goes on, and again, the FBI is on the ground wanting to assist in any way that they can.”