Trump says Russia and Ukraine will begin ceasefire talks 'immediately' after Putin call
Former US President Donald Trump has stated that ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin "immediately" following a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he believed the call "went very well" and that "Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic 'bloodbath' is over."
"I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!"
Before Trump's social media statement, Putin had released a statement saying a "ceasefire is possible if the right agreements are reached" but didn't explain what those agreements were.
He did say however that Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov or the head of Moscow's negotiating team, Vladimir Ushakov, would give more details later.