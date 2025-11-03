Trump says war with Venezuela unlikely — But Maduro “won’t last”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump says he doesn’t expect the United States to go to war with Venezuela — even as Washington deploys one of its biggest military build-ups in the Caribbean in decades.

In a tense, wide-ranging interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, the U.S. president was pressed on whether conflict with President Nicolas Maduro’s government was coming. Trump’s answer was cautious, but pointed, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“I doubt it. I don’t think so,” he said. “But they’ve been treating us very badly.”

For weeks, U.S. warships, fighter jets, bombers, drones, and Marines have been quietly gathering near Venezuelan waters. The Pentagon has also green-lit strikes against what it calls drug-smuggling boats — at least 64 people have been killed since early September, according to CBS.

Publicly, the White House insists this is about stopping narcotics flowing into the United States. Trump rejected the idea that this pressure is aimed at toppling Maduro, though he hinted the Venezuelan leader’s days may be numbered.

“It’s about many things,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do with Venezuela.”

Pressed about potential strikes on Venezuelan soil, he refused to rule it out.

B-52 bombers have already conducted show-of-force flights near the country, the CIA has been activated in the region, and the U.S. is sending its largest aircraft carrier. Caracas has accused Washington of trying to create a new war; Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has claimed the U.S. is using anti-drug operations as a cover to assert dominance in Latin America.

From his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump framed the maritime strikes as critical.

“Every single boat that you see that’s shot down kills 25,000 on drugs and destroys families all over our country,” he argued.

He then turned to immigration, saying the U.S. would not allow migrants from “all over the world” to enter — singling out Venezuela and criminal network Tren de Aragua, which he called “the most vicious gang anywhere in the world.”

Trump also made waves on nuclear policy. Asked whether the U.S. could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time in over 30 years, he replied: “We’re going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do.” His Energy Secretary later attempted to calm the reaction, insisting no nuclear detonations are planned.

The interview touched on domestic turmoil too. With the U.S. government shutdown dragging on, Trump blamed Democrats, calling them “crazed lunatics,” and predicted they would eventually fold.

It was Trump’s first 60 Minutes appearance since suing CBS’ parent company over a 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The network paid a $16 million settlement, with the money directed to Trump’s planned presidential library. Still, he insisted the interview was edited to benefit Democrats.

Trump’s last 60 Minutes moment ended in 2020, when he abruptly walked out during questioning by Lesley Stahl. He did not appear on the program during the 2024 campaign.

Now back in the national spotlight — and holding the presidency for a second time — Trump’s language signals confidence, caution, and a clear message to Caracas: he says he doesn’t want a war. But he’s not taking it off the table either.

News.Az