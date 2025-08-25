Trump seen with bruised right hand, fueling health speculations

A bruise on Donald Trump’s right hand has once again attracted public attention, providing a curious side note to a White House meeting that was otherwise focused on international tensions.

The mark -- a dark, black-and-blue patch -- was visible as US President Donald Trump sat with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office on Monday. Seated at the Resolute Desk, Trump kept his left hand over his right, appearing to shield the bruising while speaking to reporters, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This comes just days after Trump’s hand appeared to be covered with mismatched makeup during another public appearance, fuelling chatter about what exactly the president might be hiding.

WHITE HOUSE'S LETTER ON BRUISING

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the concern, saying the bruising was "consistent" with irritation caused by Trump’s frequent handshakes and his regular use of aspirin.

Addressing questions about bruising seen in July, the White House released a note from President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella.

The letter stated the marks were "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

TRUMP DIAGNOSED WITH CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY

The physician also confirmed Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, describing it as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

Barbabella added that medical checks showed "there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease."

The letter also said that "Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs" and added, "out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit."

However, this is not the first time the president’s hand has drawn attention. A similar bruise was spotted in February during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.