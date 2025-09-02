Trump set to make Oval Office announcement

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement from the Oval Office on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, the White House has confirmed.

However, the White House declined to disclose details of Trump's address, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

A federal appeals court ruled last week that most of the president's sweeping global tariffs are unlawful, potentially dealing a significant blow to the president's effort to reshape the country's trade policy unilaterally.

