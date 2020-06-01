Trump shares ideas to hold G7 summit with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about his idea to hold the upcoming G7 summit and potentially invite leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea to attend it. This topic was discussed during a phone call between the two presidents on Monday held at the US initiative, the Kremlin press service reports.



"Donald Trump informed Vladimir Putin about his idea to hold the G7 summit with the possible participation of leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea," the Russian leader’s press service noted.



The conversation also reviewed the situation on the global oil market, taking the OPEC+ agreement into account. The sides confirmed that this multilateral agreement reached with the active support of the Russian and US presidents is gradually reviving oil demand and stabilizing prices. "The status of affairs on the global oil market was reviewed in the context of the implementation of the OPEC+ agreement. It was stated that this multilateral agreement reached with the proactive support of presidents of Russia and the US leads to the gradual recovery of the oil demand and prices stabilization," the Kremlin’s press service says.



According to arrangements reached in April 2020, OPEC+ countries will reduce oil production by 9.7 mln barrels per day in May-June and by 7.7 mln barrels daily from July until the end of December 2020. The OPEC+ agreement is effective until the end of April 2022.



Overall, the Kremlin said the phone call was "constructive, business-like and substantial."

