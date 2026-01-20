Yandex metrika counter

Trump shares AI-generated images of US claiming Greenland – PHOTO

Trump shares AI-generated images of US claiming Greenland – PHOTO
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

President Donald Trump shared two AI-generated images on Truth Social, portraying the United States claiming Greenland.

The first image shows Trump engaged in a discussion with European leaders in the Oval Office, with an AI-created map of the Western Hemisphere visible in the background, News.Az reports.

In this image, the US flag has been superimposed over the United States, Canada, Venezuela, and Greenland.

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The second image features Trump raising the American flag in a snowy, mountainous landscape, with a sign reading "Greenland US Territory Est. 2026" in the corner. Behind him are political figures JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

