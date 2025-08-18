Trump signals peace deal hinges on Ukraine’s NATO and Crimea stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the eve of high-stakes talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his stance on ending the war with Russia.

Writing on social media Sunday, Trump said Zelensky must accept Moscow's certain demands, including recognizing Russia’s hold over Crimea and pledging that Ukraine will not join NATO, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote on social media. “Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”



The post underscored the pressure Zelensky will face Monday as Trump works to end the conflict. The two conditions he listed — that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and that it agree never to join NATO — are among the conditions Vladimir Putin has set for ending the war.

European leaders visiting the White House with Zelensky on Monday are concerned the meeting will amount to Trump pressuring the Ukrainian leader to accept the conditions Putin put forward in their Alaska summit last week.

They hope to glean more information from Trump on what Russia might concede as part of a peace deal, including what role the US would play in providing security guarantees going forward.

“Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!” Trump posted after his message to Zelensky.



The European delegation: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will join Zelensky for the visit.

News.Az