Trump signals rapid end to US-Iran conflict as peace proposal is reviewed

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Donald Trump has said he expects a rapid end to the war between the United States and Iran as Tehran reviews a new American peace proposal aimed at formally ending the conflict, according to statements cited in ongoing diplomatic discussions.

The proposal comes after months of military escalation, rising tensions in the Gulf, and major disruption to global energy markets, News.Az reports, citing Modern Diplomacy.

Sources familiar with the mediation effort say the plan begins with a one-page memorandum intended to halt hostilities and open the way for broader negotiations.

The framework reportedly includes steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease sanctions on Iran, and introduce limits on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, it does not directly address US demands related to Iran’s missile programme or its support for allied groups across the Middle East.

Iranian officials have reacted cautiously. A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran would respond through official channels, while lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei dismissed the proposal as unrealistic and biased in favour of Washington. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also criticised the initiative, suggesting it was an attempt by the US to project diplomatic progress after failing to change the situation in the Strait of Hormuz through military pressure.

Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that negotiations had advanced significantly over the past 24 hours and suggested a deal could be reached quickly, adding to speculation that both sides are seeking de-escalation after months of confrontation.

He also confirmed the suspension of a naval operation previously aimed at reopening shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicated that Saudi Arabia opposed the operation and warned against the use of its territory for related military activity, although the White House has not commented.

Financial markets reacted positively to the developments, with oil prices falling sharply on expectations of easing tensions. Brent crude briefly hit a two-week low before recovering above $100, while global stocks rose and bond yields declined.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central issue in the conflict, as nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments passed through it before the escalation began. The United States continues to pressure Iranian maritime activity, while Tehran maintains its strategic leverage over the route.

Despite diplomatic momentum, key disagreements remain unresolved, including US demands over Iran’s nuclear programme, missile development, and regional influence. Analysts say the proposed memorandum could serve as a basis for 30 days of further negotiations, but warn that a final agreement will require significant compromises from both sides.

News.Az