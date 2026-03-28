Trump signature on $100 bills sparks debate as US breaks long tradition

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The decision to place Donald Trump’s signature on US $100 bills marks a historic shift in American currency policy, ending a tradition that has lasted for more than 165 years.

The United States Department of the Treasury confirmed that the change will take effect in June as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Until now, US banknotes have carried the signature of the US Treasurer rather than that of a sitting president, reflecting a long-standing separation between political leadership and currency issuance.

Break with global norms

Around the world, banknotes typically feature the signatures of central bank or treasury officials rather than political leaders.

For example, euro banknotes carry the signature of the president of the European Central Bank, while British currency includes that of the chief cashier at the Bank of England.

The move places the United States in a small group of countries where serving leaders have been directly represented on currency — a practice more commonly associated with highly centralised or authoritarian systems.

Historical precedents raise questions

Throughout history, several leaders have appeared on banknotes during their time in power.

In Democratic Republic of the Congo, former ruler Mobutu Sese Seko featured prominently on currency issued during his presidency. In Uganda, both Idi Amin and Apollo Milton Obote appeared on banknotes during their respective periods in power.

Similarly, in Indonesia, presidents Sukarno and Suharto were depicted on currency while governing, while Philippines banknotes once carried the image of Ferdinand Marcos Sr during his rule.

In Kenya and Tanzania, founding leaders also appeared on currency, though such practices have since been scaled back or discontinued.

Legal limits remain on portraits

Despite the change to signatures, US law continues to prohibit the depiction of living current or former presidents on paper currency — a restriction dating back to 1866.

Officials had previously proposed a commemorative coin featuring Trump’s likeness, which would comply with existing legislation.

Symbolic shift in policy

Analysts say the decision to include the president’s signature represents a symbolic shift rather than a structural overhaul of the monetary system.

However, it has sparked debate over the role of political figures in national symbols, particularly in a country where institutional independence has traditionally been emphasised.

As the new banknotes enter circulation later this year, attention is likely to focus not only on their design, but also on what the change signals about evolving norms in US governance and political identity.

News.Az