Baku responds to US State Department: Any unfriendly action against Azerbaijan will be adequately addressed

It is unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan with the language of threat, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

He was responding to the anti-Azerbaijani statements made by US State Department officials, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson emphasized that any unfriendly action against Azerbaijan will not bear positive results, and such actions will be adequately addressed.

“Unfortunately, the US, while being a mediator for decades, has never advocated so steadfastly for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and for providing a humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who became the victim of ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Armenia,” Hajizada said.

“Moreover, the United States has never called for de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories, withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, as well as abolishment of Armenian puppet regime in line with international obligations, including within four UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

In contrary, the US directed Armenia on the wrong path, and supported the sustainment of the illegal regime in the territories of Azerbaijan by funding and providing opportunities for the representatives of the separatists to visit the US to advocate for their illegitimate cause, Hajizada noted.

“There would be no need to resolve the threat against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have been solved peacefully if the United States would react differently with regard to threats against Azerbaijan and international peace and security. It was the mediation efforts involving the United States failing to yield results and the failure to prevent Armenia's aggressive policy that led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands militarily. Therefore, among other facts the United States also bears responsibility for its inaction to resolve the former conflict peacefully,” he said.

“It is important to end the policy of emboldening the aggressor state Armenia in our region, that is a major impediment before ensuring peace and stability,” Hajizada concluded.

