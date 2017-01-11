Trump spurns claims he was compromised by Russia in tweets

Trump spurns claims he was compromised by Russia in tweets

President-elect Donald Trump vigorously denounced unsubstantiated reports that the Russian government has gathered potentially damaging information about his finances and conduct, APA reports citing Bloomberg.

“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” Trump posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!” Trump tweeted.

“I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with fake news,” Trump continued.

