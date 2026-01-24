Trump suggests US deployed secret 'discombobulator' weapon in Venezuela operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said American forces used a classified device called "discombobulator" during the Jan. 3 raid in Caracas that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Trump boasted the weapon “made (enemy) equipment not work” when US forces entered Caracas.

"They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us," he told the New York Post.

He did not disclose any more details about the system. "The discombobulator. I'm not allowed to talk about it," the US president said.

He earlier characterized the technology as a "secret sonic weapon" that "nobody else has."

News.Az