Trump taps Kevin Warsh as Fed chair

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has chosen former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump praised Warsh, saying "he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," News.Az reports.

"On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down," he added.

Trump has repeatedly complained that the current Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, is too timid about cutting rates, even though the Fed is supposed to operate at arms length from the White House. Powell's term as Fed chair expires in May.

