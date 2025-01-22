Trump tasks special envoy to resolve Ukraine conflict in 100 days - WSJ

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg at the White House on Sept. 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has reportedly tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with the mission of resolving the Ukraine conflict within 100 days.

The Wall Street Journal writes that negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin will prove far more challenging than Trump initially promised during his campaign, where he vowed to end the conflict before taking office, News.Az reports.Trump is determined to oversee the peace talks personally, WSJ stresses.However, former colleagues of Kellogg suggest that he is not considered an independent figure and lacks diplomatic experience, raising doubts about his ability to engage in substantial negotiations with Russia.Trump did not rule out on January 7 that resolving the Ukraine issue could take more than 24 hours, a timeframe he had set during his election campaign. Kellogg, in turn, said that he would like to meet a 100-day deadline.On January 21, Trump told reporters that the US could stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and reiterated his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Putin said earlier that Moscow was open to dialogue on the Ukraine conflict with the new US administration, with the priority being to address the root causes of the crisis.

News.Az