Trump-themed meme coin surpasses $11 billion in trading volume
The trading volume of the $TRUMP meme coin, linked to US President-elect Donald Trump, exceeded $11 billion in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, News.Az reports.
Capitalization of the cryptocurrency is above $6 bln at present and one $TRUMP meme coin is now traded at about $30.
Trump announced the launch of his cryptocurrency on Friday on the Truth Social network.
