Yandex metrika counter

Trump-themed meme coin surpasses $11 billion in trading volume

  • Economics
  • Share
Trump-themed meme coin surpasses $11 billion in trading volume

The trading volume of the $TRUMP meme coin, linked to US President-elect Donald Trump, exceeded $11 billion in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, News.Az reports.

Capitalization of the cryptocurrency is above $6 bln at present and one $TRUMP meme coin is now traded at about $30.

Trump announced the launch of his cryptocurrency on Friday on the Truth Social network.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      