Trump threatens BBC with $1.7B lawsuit over speech alteration

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has threatened the BBC with a US$1 billion ($1.7b) lawsuit, US sources said, as the broadcaster apologised for editing a speech that gave the impression he urged “violent action” just before the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Trump could seek US$1b in damages from the BBC, a source close to his legal team said, amid a growing furore that prompted the resignations on Sunday (local time) of two of the broadcaster’s top brass, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The source said the British broadcaster has been given until Friday to retract the 2024 documentary and apologise for the documentary broadcast just before the 2024 US Presidential election.

Trump has been accused of launching lawsuits to stifle US media. But the latest controversy has reignited a debate over the British broadcaster, cherished by many but which has faced long-standing accusations of bias, from both ends of the political spectrum.

A spokesman for Trump’s private legal team confirmed that a letter had been sent to the BBC but did not give details.

“The BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the presidential election,” the spokesman said in a statement to AFP.

“President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We will review the letter and respond directly in due course.”

News.Az