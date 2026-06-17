Trump threatens Iran: "U.S. will strike again if Iran..."

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U.S. will strike again if Iran not comply with MoU

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday that the United States would strike Iran again if Iran fails to comply with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between them, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Note that A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran was signed on June 15 as a framework agreement aimed at reducing tensions and creating conditions for further negotiations on security and nuclear-related issues. The document reportedly includes commitments on maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, steps toward easing certain restrictions on Iran, and continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has stressed that the MoU is not a final agreement and warned that Washington could resume military action if Iran fails to comply with its commitments under the framework.

According to Trump, the understanding is performance-based, meaning future benefits for Iran would depend on its adherence to the agreed terms. The MoU is expected to serve as a basis for further negotiations rather than a comprehensive peace treaty.

News.Az