Trump to attend Gaza summit in Egypt next week

US President Donald Trump plans to attend a summit of world leaders focused on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to attend, a US official tells Axios.

The summit is expected to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday morning, though sources say it could be moved to Monday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday morning, deliver a speech at the Knesset and meet with families of hostages. That evening, he will travel to Egypt to meet with President Sissi and participate in a signing ceremony with the three guarantors of the Gaza deal: Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye.

US officials confirm Trump’s planned attendance at the summit to Axios, though the White House declined to comment on the reports.

